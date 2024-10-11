Patten Group Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

BHK opened at $11.82 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

