Patten Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,814 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $74.15 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.