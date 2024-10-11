PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $2,668.30 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2,668.30 or 0.04243379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $516.44 million and $7.69 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00252200 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 193,547 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.