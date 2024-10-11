PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

