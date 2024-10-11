PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

