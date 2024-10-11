Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:COR opened at $222.20 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.47 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.