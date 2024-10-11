Pensionfund Sabic Has $122,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 44.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 378.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,213.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.95%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

