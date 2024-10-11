Pensionfund Sabic Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Down 3.6 %

NHI opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

