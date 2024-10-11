Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

