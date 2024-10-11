PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,819. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.