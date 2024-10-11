Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 40415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

