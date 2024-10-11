Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

