Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,109 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 40.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $132.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,340 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

