Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.73 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 492.10 ($6.44). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.41), with a volume of 1,113,512 shares changing hands.
Personal Assets Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 488.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,091.67 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Personal Assets
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
