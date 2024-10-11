Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $11.50. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 639,119 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

