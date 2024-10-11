Peter Harrison Purchases 72 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison purchased 72 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £254.88 ($333.57).

Peter Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Peter Harrison bought 72 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £243.36 ($318.49).

Shares of LON SDR traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 354.40 ($4.64). The stock had a trading volume of 764,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,531. The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.89. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.60 ($5.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

