Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

