Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.15. 17,249,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 37,310,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of -489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

