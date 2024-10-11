Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Pharming Group Price Performance
PHAR opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
