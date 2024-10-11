Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.