Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $252,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.20. 110,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.03. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

