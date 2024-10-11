Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 649.3% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

GLD traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

