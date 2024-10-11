Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

