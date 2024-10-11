Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

