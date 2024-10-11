Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 667 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 223,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 85,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

