Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $387.36 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

