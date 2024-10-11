Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1,968.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MGC stock opened at $207.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $208.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.