Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

