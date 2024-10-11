Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 358,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 37,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

