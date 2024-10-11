Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.87. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

