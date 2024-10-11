Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,926,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $386.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

