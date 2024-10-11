Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

