Piper Sandler Increases SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $74.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

