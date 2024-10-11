Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.92. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

