Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

