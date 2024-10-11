PotCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,333.84 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,333.84 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 198.8% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00104163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012540 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.