PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Buys 963 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 26.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 10.1% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 457,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.9% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

