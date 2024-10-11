Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

