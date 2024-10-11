Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PMZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
