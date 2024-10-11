Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 152,110 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. Delta Air Lines makes up 0.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Shares of DAL opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

