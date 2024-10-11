Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.