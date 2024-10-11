Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

