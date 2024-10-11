Private Advisory Group LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $251.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.40.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

