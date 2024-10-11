Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $120.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $887.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

