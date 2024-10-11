Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $393.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $400.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

