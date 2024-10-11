Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,274 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 234,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

