Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 22,329 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,329 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 160,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,950. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

