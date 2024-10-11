Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.55 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00008688 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $99.55 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.29254229 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,053,536.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

