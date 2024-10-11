Prom (PROM) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00008662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $95.12 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,198.89 or 1.00047019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.28345435 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,009,987.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

