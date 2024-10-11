ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth $292,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $310,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

CSM opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

