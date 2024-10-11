PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

Shares of PEXNY stock remained flat at $16.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.2356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

