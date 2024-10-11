Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of PEG opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

